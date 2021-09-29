Company to become the fastest-growing payments company in the Middle East and Africa

Dubai: Network International (Network Wednesday announced completion of its acquisition of DPO Group (DPO), an online payments platform across Africa, for a total consideration of $291.3 million.

The company also unveiled its new strategic vision and outlined its ambition to be the fastest-growing and most innovative customer centric payments company in the Middle East and Africa.

The new strategy will ensure that Network is able to help businesses and economies prosper by simplifying commerce and payments through faster digital onboarding, technology advancements to lower the cost of acceptance, expanding the range of value-added services, and becoming the e-commerce champion in the region.

The new strategic vision is expected to drive accelerated growth with Network’s medium term revenue outlook now forecast to be 20 per cent plus per annum, ahead of prior low-mid teens guidance.

“Our business is transforming, and our new strategy will enable us to provide customers with the simplest solutions to undertake and process payments using some of the most innovative products and services. As a result of the new strategy and our enviable position in structurally attractive growth markets across the Middle East and Africa, we now expect to deliver significantly accelerated revenue growth of over 20% per annum in the medium term,” Nandan Mer, Chief Executive Officer.

DPO acquisition

The completion of the acquisition of DPO for $291.3 million marks an important milestone in Network’s growth strategy and will create significant scale across its online payments business. Network will benefit from greater payments services coverage with access to DPO’s well established merchant network of over 60,000 SME and global enterprises, in 21 countries across Africa. The transaction also unlocks significant synergies across both companies, with Network gaining access to DPO’s unique and innovative online payment solutions; and DPO benefiting from Network’s strengths in face-to-face payments and its higher transaction authorisation rates.

Network’s customers across the UAE will also benefit from the transaction by gaining access to DPO’s entire range of payment acceptance methods and its suite of value-added services, unlocking a myriad of new opportunities for merchants to extend the reach of their businesses.

Network will launch ‘DPO Pay’ in the UAE, a cost effective and convenient, end-to-end online payment solution for SMEs, which will include value-added services such as the ability to set up an online store and host a secure, trusted payment page that is mobile optimised, enabling payment via any device.