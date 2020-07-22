Register now to hear from experts on the UAE's big societal shift from cash to digital

Our panel of experts: Kartik Taneja, Head of Payments, Mashreq Bank

Shahebaz Khan, UAE General Manager, Visa

Mosam Gadia, Senior Vice President Finance and Digital Payments, Noon

In the UAE, cash has traditionally been king, and prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, up to 75 per cent of transactions were conducted using hard currency.

Kartik Taneja, Head of Payments, Mashreq Bank agrees that Covid-19 may have accelerated the pace of a big societal shift from cash to digital.

“The key driver for this has been the convenience and speed of waving a device near a terminal as opposed to a card dip or taking out and counting cash,” says Taneja.

Now that we are being urged to switch contactless payment methods - for health reasons, as well as convenience - could coins and banknotes actually become a thing of the past?

One of the biggest shifts in the UAE’s e-commerce space has been the conversion of cash-on-delivery customers to online payers.

New dynamics at play

The big question is whether customers will remain loyal to cashless transactions or will they return to paying in person. What dynamics will be at play and what is the future of cashless payment?

Taneja isn’t able to predict the future, but believes contactless now seems to be the clear preference of consumers across markets and that will evolve even further.

“I have no doubt that we may move to a non-card based biometric payment system in the future once we overcome the issues of privacy and acceptance,” says Taneja.

These payments industry experts will discuss:

Shifting consumer behaviour amid Covid-19 How to ensure seamless payments with skyrocketing demand Why consumer confidence will be key to future growth Whether digital payments will eventually replace physical cash How we can all address security concerns

