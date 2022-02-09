Dubai: The introduction of a 9 per cent corporate tax on business profits above Dh375,000 from June 1, 2023 is unlikely to be a burden for the UAE’s banking and financial services sector, according to bankers and analysts.

Like all other private sector businesses, profits of local banks are not taxed in the UAE. However, the profits of foreign banks operating in the country are subject to a flat rate of 20 per cent.

For the UAE’s banking sector with strong profitability, costs and asset quality matrixes, the introduction of corporate tax will not be a burden from their overall perspective or credit ratings.

“We do not expect the introduction of corporate tax will have a significant impact on banks’ creditworthiness. Banks in the UAE enjoy strong profitability, with an annualized return on assets of 1.2 per cent on September 30, 2021. They also have strong efficiency, with a cost-to-income ratio of 36.4 per cent on the same date. In our view, banks will use whatever tax-reduction mechanisms the government introduces to optimize their tax bills,” said Trevor Cullinan, an analyst at Standard & Poor’s.

UAE banks had achieved significant cost efficiencies in recent years through mergers and acquisitions, branch rationalization and major advances in digitalization. Asset quality issues faced by the banking sector following the decline in oil prices and challenges faced by the private sector due to Covid crisis are largely behind.

Transparency gains

Bankers say the introduction of corporate tax, although will have some implications on the profit after tax of banks, it will enhance transparency of businesses and will greatly improve the asset quality of banks.

“With the filing of tax returns becoming mandatory for a significant share of private sector following the introduction of corporate tax, financial data will be much more credible and transparent, making credit decisions easy and efficient while improving asset quality of banks,” said the chief financial officer (CFO) of a local bank.

S&P analysts said the new tax regime will not have a material bearing on UAE-based insurers. Listed insurers in the UAE typically have adequate capitalisation and the sector has shown strong profitability in recent years, with a return on equity of about 10 per cent to 12 per cent.

Tax practitioners say the introduction of a corporate tax regime in the UAE is is part of a gradual tax reform across the GCC. All GCC countries except Bahrain already levy a corporate tax on foreign nonhydrocarbon companies. While Qatar has 10 per cent tax; Saudi Arabia 20 per cent; and Kuwait 15 per cent respectively. However, until the UAE’s recent announcement, no GCC country apart from Oman had applied corporate tax to domestic nonhydrocarbon companies. Oman levies a rate of 15 per cent on both foreign and domestic companies.