Dubai: Downward pressure on profitability and loan quality due to deteriorating operating conditions resulting from low oil prices and the impact of coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak is likely to result in more credit rating downgrades of banks in the region, according to rating agencies.

Leading rating agencies have warned that economic impact of coronavirus and the low oil prices are likely to result in margin erosion and loan impairments for banks resulting in rating action.

Earlier this week Standard and Poor’s (S&P) revised its outlooks of a few UAE banks such as First Abu Dhabi Bank, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Mashreqbank, Sharjah Islamic Bank and National Bank of Fujairah to negative, while affirming long- and short-term issuer credit ratings on these entities.

“The rating actions stem from our view that, in 2020, the sharp drop in oil prices and reduced activity due to COVID-19 will exert significant pressure on the UAE economy, especially the real estate, trade, retail, transportation, and hospitality sectors,” S&P said in a note.

The rating agency expects loan quality will be tested and cost of risk will increase, weighing on banks’ profitability in the next 12-24 months. In 2019, banks’ asset quality indicators had already started to show signs of weakness.

Rating agency Moody’s said the sizable cut in interest rate will reduce UAE banks’ net interest margins (NIMs) because gross yields earned on loans will decline more than the funding cost paid on deposits, and because the rate cut is unlikely to materially increase credit volumes in the current difficult operating environment.

In early March Moody’s had downgraded the long-term local and foreign currency deposit ratings of five Omani banks: Bank Muscat, Bank Dhofar, National Bank of Oman, Sohar International Bank and Oman Arab Bank . At the same time, Moody’s affirmed the long-term local currency deposit ratings and downgraded the long-term foreign currency deposit rating of HSBC Bank Oman SAOG and Bank Nizwa. Moody’s has changed the outlook to stable from negative on the long-term deposit ratings of all seven banks.

Rise in cost of funds

According to Moody’s, the immediate effect of a sustained period of lower oil prices would be on the liability side of the balance sheets due to reduced deposit inflows from government and government-related entities.

“We estimate that government deposits range between 15 per cent and 34 per cent of the deposits of the GCC banking systems,” said Bhojnagarwala.

S&P analysts said combination of factors such as lower oil prices, economic impact of coronavirus on regional economies and a deterioration in asset quality could weaken bank profitability in the region.

“The knock-on effects of lower economic growth and oil prices will further slow lending growth and increase the overall stock of problem assets at GCC banks. As a result, we anticipate that cost of risk will edge up. At the same time, interest margins will decline because the US Federal Reserve Board and other local central banks have cut interest rates. Combined, these shifts will weaken banks’ profitability,” said Mohamed Damak, Director of Research at S&P.

Strong capital and liquidity buffers

While GCC banks mostly have robust capital and liquidity buffers, S&P believes all the region’s banking systems credit quality exhibit vulnerabilities that are broadly in line with the relative creditworthiness of their sovereigns. Banks in Bahrain and Oman are the most vulnerable in this respect.

Bahraini banks will face growth, profitability and potential asset-quality challenges, as well as declining liquidity levels. Omani banks, meanwhile, will experience further strain on their asset quality and profitability, exacerbating difficulties stemming from extended payment cycles. Although government deposits will remain stable, we expect Oman’s government to increase its borrowing from the banking system.

For their part, banks in Saudi Arabia and the UAE are facing some existing pressures, but are likely to be moderately affected specifically as a result of the decline in oil prices because of the countries’ relatively large reserve buffers. “Both [UAE and Saudi] governments can in principle sustain public spending to support economic growth, but low oil prices are likely to constrain governments existing spending plans especially in Saudi Arabia, weakening operating conditions. As such, we expect credit growth to remain subdued, while profitability will decline and asset-quality is expected to weaken for the banks in these systems,” said Damak.