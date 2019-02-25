In 2018, FAB registered a strong set of financial results in the second year (post-merger). The bank had reported a full-year 2018 group net profit of Dh12 billion, up 10 per cent year-on-year from Dh10.9 billion in 2017. For the fourth quarter, the bank posted a net profit of Dh2.93 billion compared to Dh2.82 billion in the same quarter in 2017.