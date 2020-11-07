Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) announced on Saturday that Ripple, the enterprise blockchain solution for global payments, has established its regional headquarters in the Centre. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Dubai: Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) announced on Saturday that Ripple, the enterprise blockchain solution for global payments, has established its regional headquarters in the Centre.

Ripple has chosen DIFC for its innovative regulations, expansive network and reputation as a leading global financial centre. Ripple and DIFC are aligned in their vision to shape the future of finance, DIFC said in a statement.

“Ripple is one of the most exciting client additions to DIFC this year. They are well regarded globally for innovation in the finance industry and therefore is a perfect partner and client for DIFC, given our vision to drive the future of finance. Together, we will advance the use of blockchain in Dubai, UAE and the region, and accelerate the Emirates Blockchain Strategy 2021,” said Arif Amiri, Chief Executive Officer of DIFC Authority

Established in 2012, Ripple builds financial solutions and services to move money at the same speed and standard that information moves today. By joining Ripple’s global financial network, RippleNet, customers can process their payments instantly, reliably, cost-effectively and with end-to-end visibility anywhere in the world. Hundreds of financial institutions already use RippleNet in more than 45 countries, making it one of the leading providers of blockchain for payments.