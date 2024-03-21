Dubai: GCash, a popular mobile wallet in the Philippines, has announced its international expansion to 16 countries, including the UAE.
With this, Filipinos can register using a UAE SIM card instead of bringing a Philippine SIM card abroad, which can help with remittance, paying bills, taxes, and sending school and college fees back home. The service also allows Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) the option to pay for government services, purchase air tickets, apply for loans, pay for healthcare, and a slew of other services.
GCash International General Manager Paul Albano said the initial 13 countries and territories include the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Italy, Germany, Spain, UAE, Qatar, Japan, Korea, and Hong Kong. In April, it will be available in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Singapore.
It is now available to download on the Apple Appstore and Google's Playstore.
Launched in 2004, GCash was Globe Telecom's answer to Smart Communication's Smart Padala. The service initially focused on basic money transfers via SMS, catering to the unbanked population. It evolved rapidly, introducing a mobile application in 2012. Owned and operated by Mynt, a subsidiary of Globe Telecom, GCash boasts over 81 million active users (as of May 2023).
How to set up
- Download the GCash app on the App Store or Google Play.
- Register by providing your mobile number, details, and a valid Philippine-issued ID, like passport, driver's licence or SSS ID. A one-time PIN (OTP) will be sent to your phone to verify your identity.
Features
Pay bills: GCash boasts a comprehensive bill payment system for utilities, telecommunications, credit cards, and government agencies in the Philippines. On the app, select 'Bills', choose the biller category, search for the specific biller, enter your account details, and confirm payment.
Transfer money: The 'Send' function lets you quickly transfer funds. Choose your recipient by Philippine phone number or QR code, input the amount, and confirm the transaction.
Receive Money: Receive remittances through partner websites, apps or branches.
Load Philippine SIM cards: You can easily buy mobile and broadband loads of different telcos in the Philippines.
Currently, you can top up your GCash account using Paypal or Payoneer. Bank transfer services are also in the works, according to the mobile application. GCash will also slowly roll out other popular features like GLife (an e-commerce platform) and GSave (a digital savings feature).