Dubai: First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), the UAE’s largest bank, has partnered with the Abu Dhabi Residents Office (ADRO) to offer UAE Golden Visa holders exclusive mortgage and deposit products at competitive rates.
Through the partnership, recipients of the Abu Dhabi Golden Visa can access a range of benefits at FAB including exclusive five-year fixed mortgage rates starting from 2.49 per cent per year with a fee waiver, in addition to iSave deposit rates of up to 1.68 per cent per year.
As the UAE’s largest bank and one of the world’s largest financial institutions, FAB has a unique understanding of the regional and global investment landscape.
The Golden Visa programme was launched by the UAE Government in 2019. Under the scheme, successful applicants can obtain long-term residence visas that enable them to live, work, study and invest in the UAE.
“By providing recipients of the UAE Golden Visa exclusive benefits for mortgages and deposit products, FAB is making it easier for global talent to establish a long-term home in Abu Dhabi,” said Futoon Almazrouei, Group Head of Consumer Banking Group - UAE.