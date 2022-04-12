Dubai: UAE-based bank Emirates Islamic has launched Emarati Business Account, designed specifically to cater to the needs of UAE national companies, it announced on Tuesday.
The new account builds on the bank’s ongoing commitment towards supporting the UAE’s SME sector, which represents 94 per cent of the total companies and institutions operating in the country and contributes more than 50 per cent to the country’s GDP.
The Emarati Business Account can be opened easily within 24 hours providing entrepreneurs seamless access to a full financial suite of products and services. The benefits include a Business Debit Card with access to over 30 million merchants worldwide, a dedicated relationship manager to assist with the banking needs, access to businessOnline, providing round-the-clock digital banking convenience and a dedicated Business Banking Call Center. Emarati business owners can choose from a range of business packages depending on their specific needs, including Platinum, Gold, Premium, Digital and E-Trader Account – each with its own features and benefits.
Commenting on the launch, Farid Al Mulla, Head of Consumer Banking and Wealth Management at Emirates Islamic, said: “Our offering has been evolving to address the ever-changing needs of running a business. We aim to continue to work towards introducing seamless, innovative solutions that contribute to fostering a business environment conducive to the needs of UAE nationals.”
Emirates Islamic operates a network of 40 branches and 197 ATMs/CDMs across the UAE.