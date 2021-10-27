Contrasting trends in credit standards

The results of the third quarter credit sentiment survey revealed contrasting trends in credit standards applied by banks to business and consumer lending.

Data showed a tightening of terms and conditions for loans to businesses across all categories in the September quarter. Survey respondents reported the highest degree of tightening for collateralization requirements, as opposed to a lower degree of tightening for spread of loan rates over cost of funds. Over the next three months, survey respondents expect credit terms and conditions to tighten further, mainly with respect to premiums charged on riskier loans and collateralization requirements

Looking forward, survey respondents expect the factors driving the change in credit standards to remain the same as those reported in the September quarter.

In the consumer credit segment, survey respondents expect a continued net easing of credit standards for personal loans in the December quarter. Credit standards for personal loans are expected to ease across all categories.

The results of the survey pointed to a slight net easing of the maximum LTV (loan to value) ratio, a marginal net tightening of the maximum LTI (loan to income) ratio, and a small net increase in fees & charges (tighter financing costs).

For the December quarter, 98.7 per cent of the banks and financial institutions surveyed expect credit terms and conditions to remain unchanged, though a small net percentage of respondents anticipate a relaxation of the LTV and LTI limits, and increased costs of financing.