Dubai: Dubai Islamic Bank pulled out a 47 per cent increase in total income to Dh4.4 billion for the first three months of 2023, continuing on the pace generated through 2022. This delivered a net profit of Dh1.5 billion, which works out to a year-on-year growth of 12 per cent.
"The UAE’s operating environment has been steadfast amidst the global economy’s complex challenges," said Dr. Adnan Chilwan, Group CEO. "The return of trade and tourism, increasing retail spending as well as rising profitability in banking and finance reflect the growing confidence that consumers have on the domestic economy."
New financing during the quarter totalled Dh15.8 billion, an increase by a 'sizeable' 35 per cent compared to Dh11.7 billion a year ago. This was brought on by both corporate and retail financing - and despite the rate hikes the market had experienced through the recent past.
Risk-off investments
DIB's fixed income portfolio has reached Dh55 billion, a 6 per cent year-to-date growth as the 'bank continues to invest in primarily highly rated sovereign sukuk instruments'.
"Government related entities (GREs) continue to maintain strong balance-sheets, with cash surplus, on the back of the UAE’s stable economy," said Chilwan.
Impairment losses totalled Dh496 million for the three months, higher by 19 per cent from Q1-2022. "In light of the global events, DIB’s asset quality has been remained robust with NPF ratio stable at 6.5 per cent," the bank said. "Our overall coverage ratio and cash coverage ratio have been increasing depicting the bank’s prudent approach to risk management."
