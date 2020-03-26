The move is in line with the efforts to prevent the spread of coronavirus

Abu Dhabi: The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) has directed banks to replenish ATMs with new banknotes of all denominations and to ensure the availability during the salary payment cycle this month.

According to a press release issued by CBUAE, the move is in line with the efforts to prevent the spread of coronavirus, and to ensure the health and safety of bank customers.