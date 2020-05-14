Losses already mount up

Zurich Insurance Group AG may have to pay out as much as $750 million this year due to the coronavirus as it grapples with rising claims and volatile markets that have already triggered profit warnings at rivals.



Europe's second-largest insurer by market value said the claims will hit its property and casualty unit, with $280 million recognized in the first quarter.



While insurers probably haven't seen the worst of the Covid-19 crisis Zurich follows Axa SA and Allianz SE in sketching out an outline of the impact. Profit across the industry will be under pressure from lower revenue and higher claims from event cancellations, bankruptcies and business interruptions.



Some areas may be a bright spot, such as car insurance where less driving will result in fewer road accidents.



Zurich said it's revenues and earnings would also be hit by poor financial markets and weaker economies.