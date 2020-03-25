A CBI branch in Bur Dubai. CBI has announced a series of measures to support their customers impacted by coronavirus across the UAE. Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News

Dubai, UAE: Commercial Bank International (CBI) has announced a series of measures to support their customers impacted by coronavirus (COVID-19) across the UAE.

“CBI’s impacted wholesale, Islamic and business banking clients will be entitled to apply for eased loan repayments, re-profiling of the working capital facilities, as well as waiver of the minimum balance charges for 3 to 6 months,” the bank said in a statement.

CBI’s retail banking customers will be able to avail cancellation of charges pertaining to cash withdrawals via any ATM in the UAE, reduction of online banking charges, waiver of minimum balance charges for 3 to 6 months, waiver of processing fees pertaining to foreign currency refunds on cards due to the cancellation of travel plans, and a 5 per cent increase in the loan to value ratio (LTV) applicable to home loans for first time buyers.

CBI also encouraged its retail customers, who have been placed on unpaid leave, cut or delay in their salary by their employers, to get in touch with the Bank to receive financial support on mutually agreeable terms.