Abu Dhabi: The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) announced that it will host the Future of Finance conference on October 13 -12, 2021, part of the upcoming Expo 2020 and aligned with Expo’s theme Connecting Minds and Creating the Future.
The conference will address trends shaping the financial sector by facilitating the exchange of knowledge on the global challenges and opportunities facing the financial industry. It will feature panel discussions focussing on the effect of digital transformation, greening the financial system, co-operation between leading central banks on payments and central bank digital currencies, and Islamic finance.
The conference will include central bank governors, public sector representatives, industry leaders, and heads of financial and technology institutions from around the world.
Participating speakers from the UAE include Khaled Mohamed Balama, Governor of CBUAE; Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy; Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Global Market; Abdul Aziz Al Ghurair Chairman of UAE Banks Federation and Chairman of Mashreq Group; Sheikh Abdullah bin Bayyah, Chairman of the UAE Fatwa Council; Younis Al Khouri, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Finance and Engineer Aisha Al Abdooli, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for the Green Development and Climate Change Sector.
International speakers include Dr Fahad Ibrahim Alshathri, Deputy Governor for Supervision at the Saudi Central Bank; Benoit Coeure, Head of Bank of International Settlement Innovation Hub and Chung- Chun Mu, Director General of Digital Currency Research Institute at People’s Bank of China.
“Against the backdrop of the UAE’s fifty-year anniversary, as we look towards another five decades of growth and prosperity, the Future of Finance conference comes at an opportune juncture to discuss the trends shaping the financial landscape in the post Covid-19 period,” said Balama.