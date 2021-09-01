Image Credit: Supplied

Infosys Finacle, part of EdgeVerve Systems, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY) and BankDhofar, one of the leading banks in Oman, today announced the bank’s successful completion of a comprehensive, three phase modernisation program leveraging the Finacle Digital Banking Suite. The programme was completed ahead of schedule and covered digital transformation of the Bank’s core banking platform, digital channels and branches, in line with the Bank’s vision of becoming a digital-first entity, and the best bank in the Gulf for customer experience.

Transformation highlights:

Phase 1 – With the dual objective of simplifying banking and enhancing customer experience, BankDhofar modernized its branches in consultation with Infosys’ customer-centric digital transformation studio.

Since then, the Bank’s digital age branches have seen vastly improved staff performances, higher customer satisfaction among both business and corporate customers, and a good improvement in sales to service ratio.

Phase 2 – This phase saw a digital channels modernisation program involving an upgrade of the existing Finacle Online Banking application for both retail and corporate banking.

The bank also implemented the Finacle Digital Engagement Hub as a platform for delivering integrated, contextual and tailored digital banking services across channels, and redesigned customer-facing processes to facilitate the shift to digital.

Phase 3 – This phase saw a revamping of the entire back-end technology infrastructure with the upgrade of Finacle Treasury, Finacle Payments, and Finacle Core Banking platforms to the latest Finacle 11 enterprise version.

Additionally, BankDhofar implemented the preferential pricing, VAT and country limit capabilities, alongside training 800+ staff on the new platform.

BankDhofar is now better empowered to rapidly co-innovate with the external digital ecosystem and go to market at speed with fast, scalable, and comprehensive suite of web services and over 1100 RESTful APIs.

Abdul Hakeem Omar Al Ojaili, Chief Executive Officer, BankDhofar, said, “We are glad that BankDhofar Vision 2020 is today a reality with a new digital-first banking platform, powered by Infosys Finacle. We are glad that our transformation program covering technology upgrade, channels upliftment, process improvement, data restructuring, branch modernization, and culture transformation are well underway, allowing no room for disruption to the end customer.

"Post go-live, we believe BankDhofar ranks the highest in terms of technology leadership, and functional coverage. We are now well positioned to offer our customers a world-class banking facility with the new platform, either at the branch or through digital channels, as we strive to strengthen our leadership position in the Sultanate.”