Dubai: Bank of Sharjah on Sunday announced the issuance of a $600 million funding transaction through the issue of fixed rate senior unsecured bonds, from its $1.5 billion Euro Medium Term Note (EMTN) programme.

The bonds, carrying a coupon rate of 4 per cent, and listed on the Irish Stock Exchange, mature on 18 September, 2024, and were issued at a spread of 250 basis points over mid swaps, following marketing roadshow to international fixed income fund investors, banks, pension funds and insurance companies in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and London. The order book reached $1.85 billion, with 109 investors participating in the final allocation.