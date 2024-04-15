Dubai: UAE-based remittance and foreign exchange company Al Ansari Exchange announced Monday that it has signed a partnership deal with Al Etihad Payments (AEP), a Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) subsidiary, to provide Aani instant payment services to its UAE customers.

With the partnership, Al Ansari Exchange customers can use Aani to make simple, secure, and instant digital payments, such as money transfers, bill settlements, and peer-to-peer payments, via the recipient’s mobile number, email, or QR code instead of the usual exchange of long and complex International Bank Account Numbers (IBANs).

Moreover, Aani will also be integrated with Al Ansari Exchange WPS Payroll card and prepaid cards, providing customers expanded access to merchant payments and instant transfers to any bank account, cards and wallets in the UAE supported by Aani.

Ali Al Najjar, Chief Operating Officer at Al Ansari Exchange, said, “With Aani, we are empowering our customers with a platform that offers convenience, security and speed in their digital payment transactions.”

Aani also offers a comprehensive suite of advanced payment technologies, including proxy payments, QR-code-based payments, request-to-pay, and bill splitting, the company said in a statement.

The company explained that by linking their accounts to the Aani app, Al Ansari Exchange customers can complete their transactions at any of the Al Ansari Exchange branches across the UAE or on the mobile app.