AI integration has reached a point where banks have started to deploy these technologies at scale to remain relevant.
Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) is one such to make AI central to its core strategy and operations, and improve the bank’s ability to achieve four key outcomes: higher profits, personalisation, efficiency, and rapid innovation cycles.
ADIB’s AI command center - known as ACE - provides coverage of the bank’s activities, displaying up to 25 dashboards simultaneously customised to specific roles in the organisation. When it comes to helping with fraud management and cybersecurity, the center can empower the bank to prevent cyber-attacks and to respond quickly and effectively to any potential breaches.
Read more
- Can digital-only banks save you money? It can, but know the risks too
- With ADCB-Nomo Bank alliance, UAE residents have it easy on UK bank accounts, mortgages
- Dubai Islamic Bank sets up bumper Q1-2023 with net profit at Dh1.5b
- Emirates Development Bank, Emirates Islamic partner to provide credit guarantee scheme for SMEs
“The command centre will aid in dealing with customers in a far more personalised way, giving them choices, ideas and insights that will help them make the right decision,” said Mohamed Abdel Bary, ADIB Group CFO. “More specifically, it incorporates big data, predictive analytics and transforms these data into hyper-personalised insights and experiences for customers. The result is that ADIB can go to market with a campaign focussed on customer needs.”
In addition, the banking sector in the UAE is adopting more robotic process automation (RPA) on a large scale for automating tasks, allowing them to focus on important, higher-value work while automating high-level manual process flows.
ADIB has deployed 60 robotic process automations using AI for operational tasks, virtual assistants, or conversational interfaces to help in customer service divisions in addition to machine learning techniques to detect fraud and support underwriting and risk management.
“The potential for value creation is significant,” said Bary. “This value will come from increased personalisation of services to customers, lower costs through efficiencies generated by higher automation, reduced error rates, and better resource utilisation, and the uncovering of new and previously unrealised opportunities based on an improved ability to process and generate data.”