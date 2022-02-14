Dubai: The Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) has launched a deposit scheme where clients can apply for a Golden Visa under the investor category by depositing a minimum of Dh2 million. ADCB said it will offer “banking products and services that have been designed to meet the unique needs of UAE Golden Visa applicants, who will be able to benefit from mortgages at attractive interest rate.”
The Abu Dhabi bank launched the initiative following the signing of a strategic partnership with Abu Dhabi Residents Office (ADRO), which was set up by the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) to support the emirate’s international community. “ADCB is proud to be supporting the UAE’s societal and economic objectives by offering exclusive and tailored banking solutions for UAE Golden Visa Customers,” said Mohammed Al Jayyash, Group Chief Operations Officer, at ADCB. “This unique segment of customers has ambitious goals and strong ties to the UAE, and we are pleased to be able to offer them a banking service that recognizes and supports their long-term ambitions in the UAE.”
Hareb Al Muhairi, Executive Director of the Abu Dhabi Residents Office, said that the partnership brings attractive benefits to Golden Visa holders that would reinforce their integration into Abu Dhabi’s market and help attract more talent, specialties and capital to the emirate. This will create the economic momentum that can accommodate Abu Dhabi’s lofty ambitions.”