WestJet Flight WS2276 suffers landing gear failure in St. Maarten

Flight WS2276 touched down at Princess Juliana International Airport (SXM) just after 1.30pm local time. The aircraft, carrying 164 people, was forced to skid along the tarmac on its left main gear, nose gear, and right engine casing.

Dubai : A WestJet Boeing 737-800 flying from Toronto to St. Maarten experienced a terrifying landing on Sunday when its right landing gear collapsed, sending the plane skidding down the runway.

Despite the intense situation, the flight crew was able to keep the aircraft on the runway, bringing it to a halt. Emergency services at the airport responded immediately, rushing to the scene to spray fire-retardant foam as a precaution.

Travelers with flights to or from St. Maarten are advised to contact their airline directly for the most up-to-date information on flight changes.

The Sint Maarten Civil Aviation Authority, with assistance from WestJet and Boeing, has launched an investigation to determine the cause of the gear failure.

Following the incident, the runway at Princess Juliana International Airport was temporarily closed. Airport authorities confirmed they are working with local contractors to safely remove the aircraft.

WestJet confirmed the 'hard landing' in a statement, emphasizing that the safety of passengers and crew was their top priority. All passengers and crew were evacuated safely via emergency slides and transported to the terminal. While no serious injuries were reported, three individuals were taken for medical evaluation.

Christian Borbon Senior Web Editor

