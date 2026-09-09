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UK flight chaos: Planes stranded as Heathrow hit by ATC glitch

More than 1,000 UK flights cancelled after air traffic control glitch disrupts travel

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
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Delayed passengers wait and queue with their luggage at Terminal 3 of London Heathrow airport, west of London on September 8, 2026, following major disruption due an issue affecting the NATS air traffic control systems.
Delayed passengers wait and queue with their luggage at Terminal 3 of London Heathrow airport, west of London on September 8, 2026, following major disruption due an issue affecting the NATS air traffic control systems.
AFP

Dubai: Hundreds of aircraft were stranded, and passengers faced major disruption at airports across Britain on Tuesday after a technical failure in the country’s air traffic control system.

Heathrow, Gatwick, Manchester and Stansted were among the airports affected after National Air Traffic Services (NATS) identified a problem with its flight processing system.

By Tuesday evening, more than 1,000 flights to and from UK airports had been cancelled, according to FlightRadar24, leaving passengers facing long delays and crowded airport terminals.

Images from Heathrow showed aircraft parked on the tarmac as the disruption affected flight schedules. Some passengers were also left waiting for hours as airlines worked to reorganise flights and crews.

NATS later said the technical problem had been resolved, but warned that clearing the backlog would take time.

“Recovery from today’s system issue has taken longer than we had hoped,” NATS said, apologising to passengers for the disruption.

British Airways cancelled its entire short-haul schedule for Tuesday evening, while easyJet cancelled close to 100 flights. Ryanair said more than 65,000 passengers had been affected by delays.

The latest disruption has renewed concerns over the resilience of Britain’s air traffic control infrastructure. It follows previous technical failures, including a 2023 incident that affected more than 700,000 passengers.

Airports have advised travellers to check directly with their airlines for the latest flight information before travelling.

Video: AFP

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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