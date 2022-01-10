Abu Dhabi’s flagship airline Etihad on Monday launched a global sale, offering tickets for as low as Dh795.
The sale will run until January 21, 2022, for travel until May 31, 2022.
Economy class tickets from Abu Dhabi to Islamabad cost Dh795, while a ticket to Amman will cost Dh995, the airline said.
Other destinations in the offer include London (Dh1,995 fare economy class), Paris (Dh1,995), New York (Dh2,995), Washington (Dh2,995), Cairo (Dh1,195) and Bangkok (Dh1,995).
For those travelling business class, fares begin from Dh9,995 and go as high as Dh14,995.
Destinations offering business class fares include London (Dh9,995), Paris (Dh9,995), New York (Dh14,995), Washington (Dh12,995), Cairo (Dh3,995), Milan (Dh9,995), Zurich (Dh9,995) and Geneva (Dh9,995).
“Guests travelling with Etihad can make use of the airline’s innovative service to simplify the process of authenticating travel documents. With Verified to Fly, travellers can validate their documents before arriving at the airport, giving them the confidence that they have met all essential government and airline travel requirements before travelling to the airport,” Etihad said.