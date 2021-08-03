The expats should be vaccinated and must have valid residence visa

A PCR test will be conducted upon arrival to be followed by home quarantine. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Abu Dhabi: Fully vaccinated UAE residents holding valid visas from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Nepal will be allowed to enter the UAE from August 5. This is as per the latest directive from UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority and the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority.

This also applies to Nigeria and Uganda.

Flights to the UAE from these countries have been suspended over COVID-19 infection rates. With the latest move, travellers meeting these criteria can enter the UAE, provided that 14 days have passed since they received the second dose. Also, travellers from prohibited countries who hold vaccination certificates approved by official authorities from those countries are allowed.

Exemptions

Both vaccinated and unvaccinated medical staff including doctors, nurses and technicians working in the UAE are now allowed to return. Vaccinated and unvaccinated expats working in the education sector are also allowed in.

Students associated with educational institutes in the country and those with humanitarian issues and workers in federal and local government agencies are also allowed in, irrespective of whether they are vaccinated or not. Those who need to complete treatment in the UAE are also in excluded category.

Where to apply

All the excluded categories need to apply online through the website of the Federal Authority for Identity Citizenship to get the necessary approvals. They need to attach along with the application the vaccination certificates approved by competent authorities.