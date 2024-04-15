Dubai: Iran lifted a suspension on domestic and international flights from its capital early Monday, the semi-official Tasnim news agency has reported.

The country had imposed restrictions on flights in its airspace over the weekend due to fears of a possible Israeli reprisal following its attacks on Saturday.

Imam Khomeini International Airport and Mehrabad International Airport resumed operations in Tehran, Iran, citing the Civil Aviation Organisation of Iran.

It was reported that the two mentioned airports started to operate flights on April 15 at 6:00am local time.

Dubai carrier flydubai, which operates multiple daily flights to destinations in Iran, including Tehran, Bandar Abbas, Esfahan, Lar, Mashhad, Shiraz, and Tirana, has resumed operations.

A flydubai spokesperson told Gulf News, “flydubai flights are operating to schedule following the opening of airspaces in the region. We are in direct contact with our passengers whose travel plans have been affected.”

As of Monday, April 15, there have been no cancellations or reroutes. However, passengers will have to wait until Wednesday, April 17, to book fresh tickets to many Iranian destinations, as flights for the next two days are operating at capacity.

There are no further cancellations to Beirut, Jordan, Tel Aviv, or Iraq.

Emirates Airlines, which had cancelled some of its fights and rerouted others due to temporary airspace closures in the region, resumed scheduled operations to and from Jordan, Lebanon, and Iraq on Sunday afternoon, a spokesperson said. Economy air tickets to Tehran on Emirates are available after April 17.

Qatar Airways also resumed services to Amman, Beirut and Baghdad, it said in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), while Etihad Airways was planning to operate scheduled passenger and cargo services between Abu Dhabi and Tel Aviv, Amman and Beirut starting from Monday. UAE’s flag carrier, Etihad Airways, does not have direct operations in Iran.