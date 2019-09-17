Etihad Image Credit: Gulf News

Dubai: An Etihad Airways flight to Washington DC made an emergency landing in Dublin after a smoke emitted by a passenger's tablet triggered the flight diversion on Monday.

The airline confirmed that Etihad Airways flight EY131 was diverted on September 16 to remove the device before making an onward flight to the US capital.

The diversion was a precautionary measure.

In a statement to Gulf News, an airline spokesperson said: “Etihad Airways flight EY131 operating from Abu Dhabi to Washington, D.C. on 16 September has diverted to Dublin as a precaution due to smoke emanating from a guest’s tablet device.

“The situation was managed swiftly by the crew and the aircraft landed safely in Dublin, where the device was removed before the flight continues to its destination.

"The safety and comfort of its guests and crew is Etihad’s top priority and we regret any discomfort or inconvenience caused by this necessary diversion."

Earlier this month, UAE carriers Etihad, Emirates and flydubai banned passengers from carrying Apple's MacBook Pro laptop computers in checked luggage as part of safety-related measures.