Dubai: Saudi women aged 20-30 can from now on apply to work as flight attendants at Saudi Arabian airline Saudia.
The airline stipulated secondary education and fluency in English as minimum qualifications for the job.
Shortlisted candidates will have to clear admission stages and tests, and undergo a two-month training. They will also have to clear a medical examination.
In 2020, Flynas, a low-cost Saudi private airline, started recruiting Saudi women to work as air hostesses, in a new first while creating new job opportunities for women. It was the first among Saudi carriers to recruit women in senior positions.