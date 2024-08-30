Red Sea Global (RSG) announced Friday that it secured its second operating licence for a water aerodrome from the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA). RSG is the developer behind the regenerative tourism destinations The Red Sea and Amaala.

Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al-Duailej, the president of GACA, handed the license for Shebara Resort to RSG’s Group CEO John Pagano at The Red Sea destination. GACA, Saudi Arabia’s aviation regulator, said it supports projects such as the Red Sea Global with greater aviation infrastructure and connectivity.

The aerodrome is located on Sheybarah Island, home to the iconic Shebara Resort, which will be open to travellers in the coming month.

In response to receiving the licence, Pagano said it was one of the final stepping stones toward opening Shebara to the world. “Soon, travellers will be arriving by seaplane to this iconic resort in anticipation of enjoying a truly peerless escape,” he said.

“As owners of the Kingdom’s first seaplane airline and its only two water aerodromes up until now, we firmly establish ourselves as leaders within tourism and aviation,” Pagano added. Last year, RSG secured the first operating license for a water aerodrome in Saudi Arabia at Ummahat Island.

Officials from Red Sea Global and GACA officials at Shebara Resort in Saudi Arabia. Image Credit: Red Sea Global

More than 520 flights carrying more than 1,200 passengers were completed in the first half of the year on a fleet of Cessnas, and RSG expects to transport 3,800 passengers before the end of 2024. In 2023, RSG also announced the launch of its subsidiary business, Fly Red Sea, the Kingdom’s first seaplane company and water aerodrome operator.

The Red Sea International Airport has been receiving a regular schedule of domestic flights since September 2023, and international flights began in April 2024, with a twice-weekly route between The Red Sea and Dubai International.