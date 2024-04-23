Riyadh: Saudi-based budget carrier flynas is eyeing the acquisition of 30 widebody aircraft to expand its network and enhance competition with regional competitors, the airline said in a statement on Tuesday.

The budget carrier has put out a request for proposal (RPF) to aircraft manufacturers, according to CEO Bander Almohanna, without specifying details of the models under consideration. At present, the airline's fleet has four A330 wide-body aircraft.

The airline has also confirmed plans for an initial public offering (IPO) later this year. The announcement comes after the airline earned revenues amounting to SAR 6.3 billion in 2023, an increase of 32 per cent compared to 2022.

This is the first time flynas has revealed the size of its annual revenues amidst confirmed reports that the company is planning an IPO during 2024, the airline said in a statement to Gulf News.

While speaking at the Airline Economics Growth Frontiers Conference in Riyadh, Almohanna said flynas is expected to announce the winning offer for the new aircraft and sign the deal this year “to keep pace with the company’s strategic plans for growth.”

The plans titled - We Connect the World to the Kingdom – also contribute to achieving the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 to connect the Kingdom with 250 international destinations, Almohanna explained. flynas’ shift towards wide-body aircraft signals an expansion of their network, with plans to serve more Hajj and Umrah passengers, which forms one of the airline’s biggest customer bases. They may also aim for further growth, including routes to Western Europe and other long-haul destinations.

Almohanna said that flynas, launched in 2007, have achieved annual profits since 2015, except during the pandemic.

During the pandemic, flynas CEO emphasized that 2020 presented the toughest challenge due to halted operations and revenue loss. In response, the company initiated a transformation program to revamp its strategy and business model. “The programme had a positive impact on improving the efficiency of operation and spending, as the company was able to save SAR 375 million during the pandemic,” Almohanna said.

Earlier this month, flynas, an all-Airbus airline, marked a milestone with the delivery of its 50th Airbus A320neo jetliner at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh. This delivery is part of a substantial order for 120 A320neo Airbus aircraft valued at over SAR 32 billion.

Operating over 70 domestic and international routes with more than 1,500 weekly flights, flynas has served over 78 million passengers since its establishment in 2007. It has plans to expand its network to 165 destinations.