Dubai: LOT Polish Airlines has begun operating three weekly flights between Warsaw and Dubai ahead of the busy winter season. An inaugural flight from Warsaw’s Chopin Airport (WAW) landed at DXB Terminal 1 on Sunday, said Dubai Airports in a statement.
The launch is timed to coincide with the start of the tourism season in Dubai, which has emerged as one of the favourite winter destinations in Poland. “Coming just ahead of the start of the much awaited Dubai Expo 2020 from October 1, the new service will offer more choice for the tens of thousands of people who travel between the two countries.”
The Expo, which will go on until March end next year, is expected to attract 25 million visitors. Several global airlines have announced additional flights to UAE to meet the surge in demand.