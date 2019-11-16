Plane project to take off with as many nationalities as possible on November 29

‘Year of Tolerance’ Emirates plane will showcase bespoke illustrations. Image Credit: Emirates

How would you like to be a part of history? To commemorate UAE’s ‘Year of Tolerance’ Emirates is curating a very special list of passengers to fly on November 29 across the emirates.

An A380 flight, decorated in Year of Tolerance’ livery, is all set to take flight, carrying along passengers from various nationalities, ages and walks of life. It’s the UAE carrier’s way of paying homage to the UAE’s spirit of diversity.

The airline will attempt to welcome as many nationalities as possible onto flight EK2019, for a special flight journey around the UAE.

“Aviation brings the world together, and as a global airline operating across 6 continents, Emirates brings people together, and enables cultural exchange and understanding through travel, mobility and its long-standing support of sports and the arts,” the carrier says on its website. “On average, Emirates carries more than 50 nationalities any given flight across its network and through its home and hub of Dubai.”