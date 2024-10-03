Dubai: flydubai announced it would resume its services to Iran, Iraq, Israel, and Jordan on October 4, following Iran's attack on Israel on October 1. The carrier's flight to Beirut, however, will remain suspended until October 7.

"flydubai flights to Iran, Iraq, Israel and Jordan will resume from October 4. We are monitoring the situation closely and will amend our flight schedule if required," said an airline spokesperson.

"flydubai operates within flight paths approved by the regulator and the safety of our passengers and crew remains our top priority," added the statement.

That said, flydubai flights between Dubai International (DXB) and Beirut International Airport (BEY) have been cancelled from September 24 to October 7. "We continue to monitor the situation closely and amend our flight schedule accordingly," said the spokesperson.

The airline, part of the Emirates Group, operates multiple weekly flights to Iran, serving several destinations including Tehran, Mashhad, Esfahan, Lar, and Shiraz. Emirates, however, has extended the cancellation of all its flights to/ from Iraq, Iran, and Jordan until October 5.

"Customers transiting through Dubai with final destinations in Iraq, Iran, and Jordan will not be accepted for travel at their point of origin until further notice," Emirates said.

Iran resumed flights at its airports on Thursday since suspension of services late Tuesday. Civil Aviation Organization spokesman, Jafar Yazarloo, confirmed the resumption, citing the lifting of restrictions.

“After ensuring favorable and safe flight conditions and ending of the restrictions, airlines are allowed to carry out flight operations,” he said, quoted by the official IRNA news agency.

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency has advised European airlines to avoid Iranian airspace until October 31, with the situation under ongoing review.