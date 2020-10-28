Dubai: Flydubai will operate daily flights to Maldives from December 17 to January 18, 2021. The budget carrier, which has seen growing demand for flights to the island destination, seeks to take advantage of the peak seasonal holiday period.
“As more countries have opened up for tourism we are now seeing more passengers travel for leisure to enjoy their first holiday of the year,” said Hamad Obaidalla, Chief Commercial Officer at flydubai. “Whilst the pandemic has changed the way we travel we can be reassured that the safety measures taken at the airport, on board our flights and at the destination provide a safe environment to travel again with peace of mind.”
The airline has expanded its network to include 44 destinations across Africa, Europe, Central Asia, the GCC and Middle East, and the Indian Subcontinent.
In line with the comprehensive COVID-19 safe tourism guidelines and hygiene certification programme issued by the Maldivian Ministry of Tourism, all 156 resorts situated in the island nation are following the protective measures, ensuring the safety of tourists and staff, flydubai said.
Passengers booking with flydubai for travel until November 30, 2020 will automatically receive free global cover for COVID-19. The new service covers passengers’ health expenses and quarantine costs if diagnosed with COVID-19 during their trip.