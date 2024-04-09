The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is investigating a Boeing whistleblower's claims that the company dismissed safety and quality concerns in the production of the planemaker's 787 and 777 jets, an agency spokesperson said Tuesday.

Boeing engineer Sam Salehpour identified engineering problems that affect the structural integrity of the jets and claimed Boeing employed shortcuts to reduce bottlenecks during the 787 assembly process, his attorneys said in a release.

Rather than heeding his warnings, Boeing prioritized getting the planes to market as quickly as possible, despite the known, well-substantiated issues he raised," said attorneys Debra Katz and Lisa Banks in a Tuesday statement.

Boeing shares fell 2 per cent after the FAA confirmed the investigation, which was first reported by the New York Times.

The FAA said it has met with the whisteblower.