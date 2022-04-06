Dubai: Etihad Guest, the loyalty programme of Etihad Airways, has signed an agreement to launch the ‘Miles on the Go’ product at the Abu Dhabi International Airport.
Etihad Guest members can now instantly earn and spend miles when shopping at participating merchants located at Abu Dhabi airport. By downloading the Etihad Guest app and linking up to five Visa cards to their profiles, members can spend their miles and receive cashback on their cards.
Members can earn 1 Etihad Guest Mile and 1 Etihad Guest Tier Mile for every Dh3 spent at any of the 119 participating outlets including, lounges, luxury retail stores, dining establishments and Duty-Free outlets from over 35 brands.
“We are pleased to collaborate with Etihad Guest at their home airport and we are committed to introducing innovative solutions that will enhance the passengers’ journey through Abu Dhabi International Airport,” said Francois Bourrienne, Chief Commercial Officer, Abu Dhabi Airports.
The ‘Miles on the Go’ programme, which was launched in 2020, allows customers to earn and spend miles in three Aldar Malls in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, at a suite of entertainment, hospitality, F&B partners and now at Abu Dhabi airport.
“We are continuously enhancing our Etihad Guest loyalty programme for our valued members - the ‘Miles on the Go’ product offers our members a rewarding experience with more options to earn and spend miles,” said Terry Daly, Executive Director Guest Experience, Brand & Marketing, Etihad Airways.
“As more passengers pass through Abu Dhabi Airports every day, we look forward to rewarding them as they shop from the wide range of Duty-free outlets or dine at their leisure,” said Daly