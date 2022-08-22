Etihad Airways will add four weekly flights on the Abu Dhabi-New York route starting November 15, the airline said on Monday, providing a total of 11 weekly nonstop services to John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK).

The new flights will be operated with a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, while existing daily services will continue on Etihad’s new Airbus A350 aircraft, which has been deployed on the New York route since June.

Flight EY101 departs Abu Dhabi daily at 10:25 and arrives in New York at 16:10, while EY100 departs New York at 22:00 and lands in the UAE capital at 19:30 the following day.

EY103 will depart from UAE at 03:55 on Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday, and land in New York at 09:45, while the return flight will take off at 14:00 and land in UAE at 11:30 the next day.

The 787-9 Dreamliner and the A350 are two of the most efficient planes in the world, with significantly less fuel burn and carbon dioxide emissions than previous-generation twin aisle aircraft.

The frequency increase will provide travellers with more choice and flexibility between Abu Dhabi and New York and is perfectly timed to commence ahead of the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix taking place on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi between November 17 and 20.

“Etihad is enhancing its schedule this winter to provide even more options for our guests across key business and leisure destinations in our global network. Our New York service continues to perform strongly, and having already experienced record passenger demand this summer, Etihad is excited to be investing further in this market by building on frequency levels ahead of the peak winter travel period,” said Alex Featherstone, Vice President Network Planning & Alliances.