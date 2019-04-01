Emirates Airlines has just announced plans to offer chauffeur-less drones that will transport flyers between any location in Dubai and the city’s main international airport.
The Dubai-based carrier posted images of the new high-tech service, equipped with two fully-enclosed First Class private suites.
“Our new drone airport transfer service will be offered to all Emirates Skywards Platinum members,” the airline said in a tweet.
However, the mega plan came with a punchline: it's all in keeping with the spirit of April Fool’s.