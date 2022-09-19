Dubai: Emiratis keen to work in the Emirates group will get an opportunity to try their luck at the UAE career fair from September 20 to 22.
Taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre, the fair will have opportunities for both high school as well as university graduates.
Under the theme “The Future of Work”, this year’s career fair will open prolific discussions about the ever-changing work environment and the challenges of a post-pandemic marketplace.
The Emirates Group is currently offering 500 jobs for UAE nationals that range from entry-level to graduate roles.
Emirati high school graduates have the opportunity to apply in the following: National cadet pilot programme; aircraft maintenance engineer licence programme; national scholarship programmes; national cabin crew programme; and customer service professionals.
Emirati university graduates can apply for the national graduate programme, the technology (IT) graduate programme, and senior software engineer.
New recruits will receive on-job training and classroom training.