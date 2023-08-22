Dubai: An Emirates A380 flight to Nice, France, was grounded after the plane suffered damage to its right side wing on Friday.
An Emirates spokesperson confirmed that flight EK 77 landed normally and that passengers and crew safely disembarked.
“Upon landing, engineers discovered some damage to a slat in the right wing, and the aircraft will remain on the ground to undergo further assessments,” said the spokesperson.
“Safety is our highest priority and will not be compromised.”
According to media reports, the cause of damage to the aircraft is being investigated by French authorities.
Earlier this year, an Emirates flight from St. Petersburg to Dubai returned to the stand due to reports of smoke being detected during pushback for departure. And in 2022, an Airbus A380 safely landed at Brisbane International Airport after a tyre burst during takeoff. The incident damaged a ‘small portion of the aerodynamic fairing, an outer panel or the aircraft’s skin’.
However, Dubai’s flagship carrier has retained its position among the world’s top 10 safest airlines, according to AirlineRatings.com.