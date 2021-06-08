Flights to the UK need to follow multiple travel and quarantining restrictions. Removal of these on flights from the UAE will be a major boost for local carriers... as and when that happens. Image Credit: AP

Dubai: Emirates and Etihad are relaunching services to the UK - but COVID-19 restrictions will still be in place. Emirates will be accepting eligible travellers on flights to Heathrow from today (June 8), and to Birmingham starting June 15, the airline said on its website.

“Travel restrictions remain in place, and customers are advised to check the latest UK entry requirements,” the statement added.

Etihad will also resume passenger flights to Heathrow. Only British and Irish nationals and passengers with residence rights for the UK will be permitted to travel into the UK from a red-list country. All passengers will be required to quarantine for 10 full days in a managed quarantine hotel, take a COVID-19 PCR test on or before Day 2 and on or after Day 8 of quarantining, and follow the national restrictions.

All guests travelling from the UAE will be required to pre-book a managed quarantine hotel within a 14-day period before arrival into Heathrow. Flights departing the UK remain unaffected and continue to operate as scheduled from Terminal 2. (Passengers arriving in Abu Dhabi can enjoy quarantine-free travel as the UK is on Abu Dhabi’s 'green list'.)

Strict requirements

Passengers transiting through Dubai from certain countries are required to present a negative in-person COVID 19 PCR test certificate and will not be able to use other test options otherwise accepted by the UK government for their return to the UK. Everyone entering England from overseas (including UK nationals and residents) must provide proof of a negative COVID 19 test taken within 3 days of departure to England.

Travelers must fill in a ‘Passenger Locator Form’ up to 48 hours before arrival. On the travel document, passengers must declare all countries they have visited or transited through in the 10 days prior to arrival. Emirates urged passengers to check the list of red, amber, and green countries before departure.