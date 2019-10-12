Image Credit: Gulf News

Dubai: Emirates Airline and Etihad Airways both said they are cancelling flights to and from Japan as Typhoon Hagibis makes landfall, and torrential rain lashes parts of the Asian country.

Emirates said its flights to and from airports in Tokyo and Osaka on Saturday were cancelled due to the typhoon.

“Customers booked to travel to and from Japan on tickets purchased on or before October 10 can opt to change their flights up to seven days later than originally booked, and are advised to contact their travel agent or local Emirates booking office for options,” the Dubai carrier said.

An Emirates spokesperson said that Sunday’s flights are unlikely to be impacted for now.

Flights affected

Similarly, Etihad Airways said it cancelled flights between Beijing and Nagoya on Saturday (October 12), as well as flights between Abu Dhabi and Nagoya on Friday and Saturday.

However, flights to and from Beijing are unaffected.

Etihad also said that flights to Tokyo Narita were delayed by two days on Friday, while Saturday flights were cancelled.

“Flight EY878 from Abu Dhabi to Tokyo Narita on October 12 and return flight EY871 from Tokyo Narita to Abu Dhabi on October 13 have been cancelled,” a spokesperson said.

“Etihad Airways continues to monitor the situation and will provide continuous updates. Affected guests are being assisted with their onward connections.”

Call centres

Etihad passengers in Beijing may contact local call centres on 4008822050, while passengers in Nagoya and Narita may call 0081332984719 for updates.