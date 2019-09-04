Emirates Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Emirates Airline announced on Wednesday it has appointed a new chief commercial officer, nearly four months after its former CCO Thierry Antinori abruptly resigned from the role.

The Dubai carrier said it appointed Adnan Kazim to the role of chief commercial officer, and that it also appointed a new chief operating officer and a new divisional senior vice president for international affairs.

Adel Al Radha has been named the new COO, leading all operational departments in the airline including flight operations, service delivery, airport services, Emirates Engineering, crew manpower, aircraft procurement, and the Emirates Flight Academy.

Meanwhile Shaikh Majid Al Mualla has been named divisional senior vice president for international affairs. He previously held the position of divisional senior vice president for commercial operations centre.

Shaikh Ahmad Bin Saeed Al Maktoum, chairman and chief executive officer of Emirates Airline and Group, said all three appointees are experienced members of the company’s leadership team, with strong expertise and proven leadership abilities.