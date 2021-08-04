Flights from New Delhi and Mumbai will cost at least Dh1,000

An Emirates flight from New Delhi to Dubai can cost as much as Dh1,099, while an Indigo flight on the same route costs around Dh1,075. Image Credit: AFP

Dubai: Emirates airline and a few other Indian carriers have opened bookings for travel from India to UAE from August 5, as per travel websites.

Some travel agents said that flights are already fully booked from August 7 – the original resumption date targeted by UAE’s airlines.

“Earlier, the travel restriction was till August 7, so a lot of people have already booked flights from August 8 onwards without confirmation,” said a spokesperson for Regal Tours. “From August 8 to 12, majority of the sectors are fully booked in both economy and business.”

With UAE allowing travel for residents and certain categories from tomorrow, seats are available for August 5 to 7.

An Emirates flight from New Delhi to Dubai can cost as much as Dh1,099, while an Indigo flight on the same route costs around Dh1,075.

Seats from Mumbai to Dubai will cost passengers a bit more with fares going above in Dh2,000 on Emirates. Emirates and Air India Express flights from the South Indian city of Kochi will cost passengers at least Dh1,000.

Bookings are also open from Pakistan to UAE. A flight from Karachi will cost passengers at least Dh948; seat from Islamabad will set passengers back by Dh1,374.

Travel resumption

UAE announced on Tuesday that it would allow its resident visa holders stranded in India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Nepal to enter the country from August 5.

The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) and National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA), said fully vaccinated UAE residents holding valid visas from those countries can fly back to UAE. The decision, which extends to certain other categories of passengers such as medical staff and students, also applies to Nigeria and Uganda.

On Tuesday, Emirates issued a statement welcoming the latest announcement from the country’s regulators.

“Emirates welcomes the latest announced travel exceptions and protocols, which enables travel to resume from more countries from 5 August, facilitating connections for families and businesses - our website will be updated with the latest protocols and requirements for travel,” said the spokesperson.

“We continue to actively engage with all relevant stakeholders and authorities on the latest health and safety regulations and look forward to welcome all passengers on our flights”

Abu Dhabi’s Etihad airways said it would resume flights soon from India.

“Flights from India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka were previously cancelled until 15 August, in line with prior UAE Government guidelines,” said the airline on its website. “As some restrictions will ease from 5 August, we are working to resume flights as soon as possible for eligible guests to travel to the UAE and for transit.”