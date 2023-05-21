Dubai: Dubai-based independent aircraft leasing and financing platform Novus Aviation Capital announced the launch of ‘SAF One’ Energy Management Limited, a new platform to develop sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) on Sunday.
The platform, launched in partnership with Abu Dhabi Global Markets (ADGM) investment company Sencirc Holdings Ltd, aims to provide reliable and competitive SAF solutions to the global aviation industry, the company said in a statement. The initiative will focus on engaging with airlines, airports, and other industry stakeholders to develop SAF solutions that are both environmentally and economically sustainable.
Mounir Kuzbari, co-founder and co-CEO of Novus, said, “We see SAF One as being able to play an important role in driving the development of sustainable aviation fuel, which we believe is critical to achieving our industry’s environmental goals.” SAF One will leverage Novus Aviation Capital’s expertise in aviation finance and leasing, the Novus principals’ experience in sustainable energy, and Sencirc’s experience in the circular economy.
Sencirc’s founder Deepak Munganahalli, said, “As a company focused on the circular economy, we recognise the importance of supporting sustainable practices across all industries. The aviation industry is pushing to reduce its carbon footprint, and SAF One has been positioned to drive change in this area.”