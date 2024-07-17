Hong Kong: Dubai’s flagship carrier Emirates announced Wednesday it has officially opened its first travel store in Hong Kong. The store’s opening also marks the first Emirates travel store in the Far East, and forms part of a retail blueprint that will roll out in phases across the wider region and the airline’s global network, the airline said in a statement.

Located in the Nexxus Building, Central, Hong Kong, the 1,500 square feet concept store offers a wide range of premium services including flight reservations, ticketing and personalised customer assistance.

The travel store was officially inaugurated by Orhan Abbas, Emirates’ Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations Far East in the presence of Shaikh Saoud Al Mualla, UAE Consul General and Sultan Alriyami, Emirates Area Manager for Hong Kong.

“The city has always been strategically important for us and by launching our first travel store in Central Hong Kong, we aim to offer our valued customers an elevated travel retail experience, and better deliver Emirates’ hospitality at every step of the customer journey,” said Abbas.

“In line with our ‘Fly Better’ promise, Emirates travel store combines advanced technology with personalised service provided by our well-versed travel consultants to ensure a seamless and enriching experience for our customers,” he added.

The store’s 1,500 square feet retail space has a lounge-like environment for passengers to book their travel arrangements in comfort. The store has four dedicated customer service counters catering to flight reservations, ticketing and general enquiries. Travel consultants will be present to assist passengers.

The 1,500 square feet retail building is located in the Nexxus Building, Central Hong Kong. Image Credit: Emirates

Travellers can make use of the interactive screens to take selfies with friends against the iconic Emirates background. Moreover, smart technology-powered self-service screens minimise wait times and facilitate faster service, while LED screens showcase the latest Emirates products and promotional offers.

For a limited-time, Emirates’ Premium Economy Class seats will be on display. Customers visiting the store are also free to check out a selection of Emirates official merchandise and travel accessories.

The Dubai carrier currently operates 21 flights per week between Hong Kong and Dubai. The airline recently signed a MoU with the Hong Kong Tourism Board aimed at boosting inbound tourism to the city from various key areas across Europe and the Middle East.

In addition, the revamped Emirates Lounge at Hong Kong International Airport has been re-opened to passengers, while coverage of its complimentary Chauffeur-drive service has been extended to include Business Class passengers in Hong Kong, further enhancing their travel experience.