Emirates airlines Image Credit: Shutterstock

Dubai: Emirates airline is offering special fares - and more flights - to travel quarantine-free to Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

UAE travellers can book their holiday with Emirates to Switzerland with special fares to Geneva in Economy for Dh2,475 and Dh13,335 in Business. Flights to Zurich start from Dh2,275 in Economy and Dh12,335 for business. Emirates has ramped up operations to Zurich, operating daily flights and utilising the A380.

Travellers from the UAE who are fully vaccinated with a WHO recognised vaccine at least 14 days prior to their travel, or present a negative PCR test taken at least 72 hours before departure, can enter Switzerland without the need to quarantine. They can also travel back to Vienna with special fares starting from Dh2,185 in Economy and Dh 10,895 for business. Emirates currently flies daily to the Austrian capital with the A380.

Visitors from the UAE will be able to travel to Austria quarantine-free if they have completed a full dose of any of the six WHO-recognised vaccines, with special requirements in place around dates of vaccination. In Germany, UAE customers can enjoy discounted fares to Munich from Dh2,395 in Economy and Dh11,015 in Business, and to Frankfurt from Dh2,385 in Economy and Dh11,055 on Business. Emirates is currently flying its A380 to both Frankfurt and Munich. Vaccinated visitors from the UAE are able to enter Germany quarantine-free if they have received a full dose of a European Medical Agency (EMA) approved vaccine at least 14 days prior to their visit.

Tourism potential

“The GCC region will be a strong target for Germany for leisure travel,” a German National Tourist Board representative told Gulf News. “With the region having many vaccinated with EMA approved vaccines, we are hopeful for a strong bounce back.” German tourists come in second place among European visitors to Dubai after British arrivals.