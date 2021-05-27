Dubai: Dubai International (DXB) has been named ‘Best Airport in the World’ at the ‘Business Traveller Middle East’ awards, beating off “stiff” competition from global hubs Singapore Changi Airport, Hamad International and Istanbul International Airport for the top honor.
Dubai also retained the titles of the ‘Best Airport in the Middle East’ and the ‘Best Airport for Duty Free Shopping’ at the event. DXB has seen 7.62 million passengers in the first four months of 2021, according to Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA), as airlines and the industry does its best to stave off the effects of the COVID-19 impact.
The number of passengers in April stood at around 1.87 million, compared to around 2.03 million in March. As per the aviation regulator’s data, aircraft movement at DXB stood at around 86,523.