Dubai: Dubai International Airport (DXB) has, for the 10th consecutive year, taken the crown as the world’s busiest airport for international travel, catering to 86.9 million passengers in 2023.

Airports Council International (ACI) released on Monday its latest list of the busiest aviation hubs in the world, ranking DXB first in the international passenger category. ACI is an organisation of airport authorities aimed at uniting industry practices for airport standards

However, according to ACI's rankings for 2023, Dubai also took the number 2 ranking in the ‘passengers’ category for the first time in history.

From January to December 2023, traffic figures at DXB reached more than 86.9 million, up 31.7 per cent from the same period in 2022.

Millions more flyers were passing through the gates at DXB last year than in other popular hubs like London Heathrow and Amsterdam, Netherlands, which recorded 74.9 million and 61.8 million, respectively, in 2023.

The global total passenger forecast for 2023 stands close to 8.5 billion, reflecting a remarkable recovery of 93.8 per cent from pre-pandemic levels, said ACI. Notably, international traffic recovery drew nearer to domestic traffic, emphasizing its essential role in propelling the industry’s resurgence and expansion.

As we look ahead, our focus remains clear. We are determined to maintain DXB's dominant position for the next decade and beyond, said Griffiths. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News

“While this milestone was greatly anticipated, its official confirmation instils us with great pride. DXB is proud to uphold its status as the world’s foremost international airport for an unparalleled ten years,” said Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports.

“Throughout this decade, DXB has surpassed many records and attained numerous milestones, from welcoming our billionth passenger to introducing new terminals and facilities, collaborating with numerous airlines to broaden connectivity to diverse global destinations, all the while enhancing every aspect of the airport experience for our guests,” Griffiths added.

He said, “Our success owes much to the collective efforts of all service partners within the airport community and the broader aviation, travel, and tourism sectors. Together, we have bolstered Dubai’s reputation as the premier destination, offering unparalleled travel experiences worldwide.”

International travel

ACI also said the influx of passengers at international airports has been central in bolstering the recovery of hubs reliant on this segment, consequently influencing the composition of the top 10 busiest airports for total passengers.

ACI World Director General Luis Felipe de Oliveira said, “Global air travel in 2023 was chiefly fuelled by the international segment, propelled by several factors. Among these were the anticipated benefits from China’s reopening and a growing inclination towards travel despite macroeconomic conditions.”

Oliveria said while perennial leaders from the US continue to dominate the top ten busiest airports for passengers, notably Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport retaining its number one position, there are notable shifts.

“Dubai International Airport jumped to second rank for the first time, while Tokyo Haneda International Airport witnessed a remarkable ascent from 16th position in 2022 to 5th in 2023. Additionally, Oliveria said that the unwavering strength of Istanbul and New Delhi airports keeps them in the top ranks, marking significant progress over 2019.

More than 3.6 million travellers were expected to pass through the airport between Tuesday and April 15, amid the Eid Al Fitr holidays. Image Credit: Supplied

Notably, cargo continues to play a vital role in world commerce despite the year-over-year decrease. Hong Kong International Airport has maintained the top position, followed by Memphis International Airport and Shanghai Pudong International Airport. “Doha International Airport rejoins the top 10, jumping to number 8 with a growth of 6.3 per cent over 2019,” he added.

“The rankings highlight these transportation hubs' crucial role in global connectivity, commerce, and economic development. Airports continue to demonstrate their resilience and adaptability amidst the challenges posed by the ever-evolving landscape of global travel," he added.