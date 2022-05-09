DXB
Dubai Airports makes final arrangements ahead of Northern Runway Closure. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Dubai Airports has confirmed that the Northern Runway Rehabilitation project at Dubai International (DXB) is ready to commence from today, May 9 until June 22.

The works being carried out will see the world’s busiest international airport’s operations reduce to a one runway operation. To minimise disruptions, more than 1,000 flights per week are scheduled to arrive and depart from Dubai World Central (DWC) during the 45-day period.

“Dubai Airports is working with the airlines, control authorities, commercial and service partners to ensure a smooth and comfortable guest experience for all customers,” said DXB in a statement.

Here are DXB’s tips for a smooth travel experience:

  • Check departure airport and terminal before travelling by contacting the chosen airline or by visiting https://www.dubaiairports.ae/.
  • Use complimentary bus service between all terminals at DXB and DWC.
  • Avail special rates with Uber using code DWC2022 on the Uber App.
  • Passengers travelling from DWC can enjoy complimentary parking at the airport.