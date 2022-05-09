Dubai: Dubai Airports has confirmed that the Northern Runway Rehabilitation project at Dubai International (DXB) is ready to commence from today, May 9 until June 22.
The works being carried out will see the world’s busiest international airport’s operations reduce to a one runway operation. To minimise disruptions, more than 1,000 flights per week are scheduled to arrive and depart from Dubai World Central (DWC) during the 45-day period.
“Dubai Airports is working with the airlines, control authorities, commercial and service partners to ensure a smooth and comfortable guest experience for all customers,” said DXB in a statement.
Here are DXB’s tips for a smooth travel experience:
- Check departure airport and terminal before travelling by contacting the chosen airline or by visiting https://www.dubaiairports.ae/.
- Use complimentary bus service between all terminals at DXB and DWC.
- Avail special rates with Uber using code DWC2022 on the Uber App.
- Passengers travelling from DWC can enjoy complimentary parking at the airport.