“We have endeavoured to sustain the current family as is, and we reviewed all possible scenarios in order to sustain our business operations, but have come to the conclusion that we unfortunately have to say goodbye to a few of the wonderful people that worked with us,” Dubai Government Media Office tweeted a statement from an Emirates spokesperson.

Confirming the lay-offs, the statement attributed to the spokesperson said: “We reviewed all possible scenarios in order to sustain our business operations, but have come to the conclusion that we unfortunately have to say goodbye to a few of the wonderful people that worked with us.”

The airline said it is continuously reassessing the situation and will have to adapt to this transitional period. “We do not view this lightly, and the company is doing everything possible to protect jobs wherever we can,” the statement said.